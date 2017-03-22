DONATE

Grand Rapids Boys Basketball Headed To State For First Time Since 2013

Justin Prince
Mar. 21 2017
Despite making their first state tournament appearance since 2013, the Grand Rapids Boys Basketball team says experience won’t be an issue. That’s because this team is built on hard work and hustle. Even with a 25-4 record, Grand Rapids comes in to the tournament unseeded and with a little chip on their shoulder.

The Thunderhawks drew a tall task for their first round opponent. Third-seeded Marshall has eight players 6’3” or taller. That’s why they say it’ll be important to get their big men going early. And for a team that has prided themselves on “Family” all season, they know they’ll have to rely on that family just a little while longer.

Grand Rapids will take on Marshall in the Class AAA Tournament Wednesday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. To view the whole Class AAA bracket, click here.

Justin Prince
Contact the Author Justin Prince
jprince@lptv.org

