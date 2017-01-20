Girl Scouts Cookie University Class Is In Session

“Since I was a kid I wanted to be in Girl Scouts,” said Annika Selberg, Girl Scout.

Young Girl Scouts took a course in the Girl Scouts Cookie University at Bemidji Middle School. Once enrolled the girls learn skills for the cookie program that focus on selling, money management and business ethics.

“They can take those skills back to their troop or back to their home or wherever they originated with their cookies selling and they can apply that to their selling cookie business,” said Girl Scout Program Specialist for Region I Carolyn Towler.

This also empowers the young girls to reach their goals for example if they sell enough cookies they can attend camp or ride a horse. Some of them already have a sales pitch ready.

“Hi would you like to sell cookies, my name is Sophia?” said girl scout Sophia Snodgrass. “I’m a Girl Scout.”

The top selling cookies are caramel delights, peanut butter patties and the favorite of the night.

“The thin mints,” said Selberg.

“Thin mints,” said Lillianah Robinson Bird, Girl Scout.

The girls also learned that there’s more to being a Girl Scout than thin mints and lemon cookies.

“Being a Girl Scout all isn’t about having fun you need to work,” said girl scout Charlize Boe.

“I know it takes a lot of work, but being a Girl Scout is just helping my community and everybody in it,” said Selberg.

The most important lesson of the day was to always have fun.