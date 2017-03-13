Gander Mountain Files For Bankruptcy; To Close 32 Stores

A local retailer has filed for bankruptcy and announced it is closing a number of stores across the country.

Gander Mountain, an outdoor goods retailer with locations in Bemidji and Baxter, announced it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and will be closing 32 stores in 11 states in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the company said it has “experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce. ”

The closures could affect up to 1,280 employees in the company from stores located in states from Alabama to Wisconsin.