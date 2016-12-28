End Of The Year Brings In Patient Surge

With only three more days until the new year Minnesota hospitals and clinics are seeing an increase in patients with high-deductible health plans trying to get surgery and other care, according to the Associated Press.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that insurance will cover the patients who’ve met their out-of-pocket maximums. The high deductibles meant to bring down monthly premiums will reset on Jan. 1.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital president Ben Bache-Wiig says November and December are 20 percent busier than the average month because of cost-sharing provisions.

Health insurer Medica says it pays out 16 percent more for care in December than during the average month.