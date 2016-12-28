DONATE

LPTV NEWS

End Of The Year Brings In Patient Surge

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 28 2016
Leave a Comment

With only three more days until the new year Minnesota hospitals and clinics are seeing an increase in patients with high-deductible health plans trying to get surgery and other care, according to the Associated Press.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that insurance will cover the patients who’ve met their out-of-pocket maximums. The high deductibles meant to bring down monthly premiums will reset on Jan. 1.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital president Ben Bache-Wiig says November and December are 20 percent busier than the average month because of cost-sharing provisions.

Health insurer Medica says it pays out 16 percent more for care in December than during the average month.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Student Teddy Bears Get Surgery

Posted on Nov. 13 2015 by

Crosby gets lesson in hip and knee replacements

Posted on Jun. 12 2014 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Boating Deaths High In Minnesota

Boating deaths in Minnesota are high even with efforts to prevent people from going out into the water while under the influence, according to
Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Recently Added

Boating Deaths High In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Bemidji Boys Hockey Falls to Hermantown

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Brainerd Boys Hockey Faces Off Against Duluth Marshall

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.