Central Lakes College Recognized For Veterans, Active Duty Support

Central Lakes College has been recognized for its commitment to veteran and active duty military students. Military Advanced Education & Transition named CLC a Top School in its 2017 Guide to Colleges and Universities and was designated a 2017 Military Friendly School by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM JobsSM, and Military Spouse.

The designation from MAE&T will be featured in its December guide, according to the press releases. The guide will include the results of a questionnaire of the military-supportive policies enacted at hundreds of institutions including private, public, for-profit, not-for- profit, four-year,and two-year colleges. This year, institutes were evaluated on their military culture, financial aid, flexibility, general support, on-campus support and online support services.

“The Military Advanced Education and Transition Guide profiles a higher education institution on its military culture, financial assistance programs, flexibility and support, both online and on-campus,” said Jane Birkholz, dean of Student Success at CLC, in a statement. “We at Central Lakes College are proud to be recognized as a top school in the 2017 Military Advanced Education Transition Guide. This honor attests to our campus-wide commitment to our military veterans and their families and our continuing investment in their success.”

Students have access to all the survey questions and answers provided by the schools, as well as explanations about critical issues like activation and deployment policies, withdrawal policies, scholarship and financial aid information and important support information.

The designation as a military friendly school by Victory Media will be featured in the Guide to Military Friendly Schools, special education issues of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse Magazine, and on militaryfriendly.com.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. More than 1,700 schools participated in the 2017 survey; 1,273 were awarded with the designation, according to the press release.

Ratings methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.