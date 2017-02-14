Car Crashes Into Bank, Police Chase Ensues

A report of a car crash into a bank quickly led to a foot pursuit of a suspect.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called at 12:42 on Friday morning to the city of Winger, about 14 miles west of Fosston. The caller reported that property damage from where a car had hit the Ultima Bank at Railway Street and Minnesota Avenue.

A deputy arrived at the scene to find that a 2006 Chevy Impala had driven into the east side of the building. The Ultima bank sustained heavy damage to the wall.

The driver of the car, Trent Vesledahl, 20 of Fertile, was located after leaving the scene on foot.

Vesledahl was arrest for DWI and Property Damage. Vesledahl was held at the Tri-County Community Corrections Adult Detention Facility.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Winger Fire Department also responded to the scene.