Bus Passenger Injured in Crash
A Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit bus passenger was injured late Thursday morning in Baxter after a semitrailer crashed into the bus.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 371 and College Road, the bus was traveling eastbound when the driver, 59 year- old, Thomas Keep of Brainerd, stopped at a red light and then proceeded into the intersection.
66- year- old Gary Hines of Baxter was driving the semitrailer northbound on Highway 371 and was traveling through the intersection on a green light when it broadsided the bus.
One passenger on the bus was transported to Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd where she was treated for injuries and released.
There were three occupants, including the driver, on the 12-passenger bus.
The bus driver Thomas Keep was cited for failure to obey a traffic device.
