DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Broadside Crash Injuries 20-Year-Old Motley Woman

Taylor Archer
Jan. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

Motley, MN – A 20-year-old woman was injured in a broadside crash involving a semi truck around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alicia Goltz, Motley, was traveling in her 1997 Ford F150 eastbound on highway 385th street and pulled out onto highway 10 when the 2007 Peterbilt Conventional struck the ford broadside.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Goltz suffered from non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Staples Hospital. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt or not. It is also unknown if her airbag deployed.

Danny Cooks, the driver of the Semi, suffered from no injuries and was wearing his seat belt.

The Randall Police Department and Morrison County assisted with the crash.

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vehicle Crash In Morrison County Sends One To Hospital

Posted on Jan. 4 2017 by

Trees Along Highway 71 And Highway 27 To Be Cleared This Month

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

ATV Crash on Icy Conditions

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Update: Police Increase Award In Search Of Killer

Posted on Dec. 21 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

0

Minnesota Dentists to Offer Free Dental Care Next Month

Minneapolis, MN – According to a press release from the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota dentists are offering free dental care to
Posted on Jan. 9 2017

Recently Added

Minnesota Dentists to Offer Free Dental Care Next Month

Posted on Jan. 9 2017

New Safe-Sitter Program to Begin in Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 9 2017

BSU Women's Basketball Can't Overcome Slow Start Against St. Cloud State

Posted on Jan. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.