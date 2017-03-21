Border Patrol Agents Seize Marijuana Smuggled Internally By Canadian Woman

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers at the Warroad Port of Entry stopped a woman on Sunday, who was attempting to enter the United States carrying marijuana internally.

CBP officers encountered the unnamed 26-year-old Canadian citizen from Big Island, Ontario, as she applied for admission to the Unites States at the Warroad border crossing. According to a press release, the woman was traveling with two other Canadian citizens on their way back to Ontario from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The CBP officer selected the vehicle for further inspection and directed the occupants to the secondary inspection area. During the course of the secondary inspection, CBP officers detected the strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

As the inspection continued, the woman admitted that she had concealed marijuana within a body cavity in an attempt to smuggle it over the border. The woman was transported to a local medical facility for an examination during which revealed she was carrying approximately 13 grams of marijuana.

“This seizure illustrates the great lengths that people will go through in an attempt to import contraband into the United States undetected,” said Pembina Are Port Director Jason Schmelz, in a statement.

The illicit narcotics were seized and the traveler was issued a citation by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.