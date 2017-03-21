DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Border Patrol Agents Seize Marijuana Smuggled Internally By Canadian Woman

Mal Meyer
Mar. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy US Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers at the Warroad Port of Entry stopped a woman on Sunday, who was attempting to enter the United States carrying marijuana internally.

CBP officers encountered the unnamed 26-year-old Canadian citizen from Big Island, Ontario, as she applied for admission to the Unites States at the Warroad border crossing. According to a press release, the woman was traveling with two other Canadian citizens on their way back to Ontario from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The CBP officer selected the vehicle for further inspection and directed the occupants to the secondary inspection area. During the course of the secondary inspection, CBP officers detected the strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

As the inspection continued, the woman admitted that she had concealed marijuana within a body cavity in an attempt to smuggle it over the border. The woman was transported to a local medical facility for an examination during which revealed she was carrying approximately 13 grams of marijuana.

“This seizure illustrates the great lengths that people will go through in an attempt to import contraband into the United States undetected,” said Pembina Are Port Director Jason Schmelz, in a statement.

The illicit narcotics were seized and the traveler was issued a citation by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Amber said

The bus did not hit the light pole initially. It was going pretty fast and coul... Read More

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

0

2017 Bemidji Water Carnival To Be Held In Two Locations

The rides, the music and the fun are some of the things that keep people coming back year after year to the Water Carnival. After weeks of the
Posted on Mar. 21 2017

Recently Added

2017 Bemidji Water Carnival To Be Held In Two Locations

Posted on Mar. 21 2017

Crosby-Ironton Ready For State

Posted on Mar. 21 2017

Grand Rapids Boys Basketball Headed To State For First Time Since 2013

Posted on Mar. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.