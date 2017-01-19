DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Ward 4 Special Election Moved To March 14th

Josh Peterson
Jan. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

As if recent elections haven’t had enough twists and turns, the Bemidji City Council Ward 4 special election has had a big change. Last week Bemidji city officials were notified that the original special election date had to be changed from February 14th to March 14th to be in accordance with state statutes regarding absentee voting.

The date change for the special election came as a huge surprise for Bemidji city officials who were looking to fill the Ward 4 seat as soon as possible.

There is a possibility that the city council seat could sit empty for the first 5 months of 2017. But the change in date is to reassure that everyone has a chance to vote.

Currently five candidates have filed to run for the Ward 4 seat, however if one of the candidates gets more then 50% of the vote on March 14, the election is over. If not, the top two candidates will face off in another election that would be held Tuesday May 2nd.

Filing for the special election will close Monday, January 23rd.

If you have any questions on the special election or would like information on voting absentee please follow the link: http://www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/index.asp?Type=B_LIST&SEC=%7BB2ABB670-49BE-4AF5-8928-B87911E0EFBB%7D

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Special Election Date Change

Posted on Jan. 13 2017 by

Property Owners Share Thoughts On Grant Valley Township Annexation

Posted on Jan. 11 2017 by

Progress And Annexation Decided On At Work Session

Posted on Jan. 11 2017 by

Five Candidates Emerge For Bemidji Ward 4 City Council Seat

Posted on Jan. 10 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

Eric Esterby said

It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More

DLS said

You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More

0

Bemidji Man Takes Towing Into His Own Hands

Despite warmer weather, tow companies are still plenty busy helping drivers out on the roads. Instead of paying costs upwards of $100 just to get
Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Man Takes Towing Into His Own Hands

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Crunchy Quinoa

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Hearing Set In Philando Castile Case

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.