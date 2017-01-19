Bemidji Ward 4 Special Election Moved To March 14th
As if recent elections haven’t had enough twists and turns, the Bemidji City Council Ward 4 special election has had a big change. Last week Bemidji city officials were notified that the original special election date had to be changed from February 14th to March 14th to be in accordance with state statutes regarding absentee voting.
The date change for the special election came as a huge surprise for Bemidji city officials who were looking to fill the Ward 4 seat as soon as possible.
There is a possibility that the city council seat could sit empty for the first 5 months of 2017. But the change in date is to reassure that everyone has a chance to vote.
Currently five candidates have filed to run for the Ward 4 seat, however if one of the candidates gets more then 50% of the vote on March 14, the election is over. If not, the top two candidates will face off in another election that would be held Tuesday May 2nd.
Filing for the special election will close Monday, January 23rd.
If you have any questions on the special election or would like information on voting absentee please follow the link: http://www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/index.asp?Type=B_LIST&SEC=%7BB2ABB670-49BE-4AF5-8928-B87911E0EFBB%7D
