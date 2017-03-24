Bemidji Middle School Asst. Principal Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Sex Crimes

The Assistant Principal of Bemidji Middle School has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of soliciting minors.

Brandon Bjerknes, 34, was arrested for one count of soliciting a child through electronic communications and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Bjerknes was taken into custody to Beltrami County Jail today at 6:43 PM.

He is expected to have his first court appearance tomorrow in Beltrami County District Court.

A school district voice mailbox for Bjerknes was still available at 9:30 PM today.

This is a developing news story. We will continue to keep you updated on our website as well as our 10 o’clock newscast tomorrow night.