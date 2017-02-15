DONATE

Bail Remains For Deer River Man Charged In Toddler’s Assault

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 15 2017
A Deer River man charged with one count of felony assault in the first degree and one count of felony malicious punishment of a child causing great bodily harm is still in jail.

According to the complaint, Corey Michael Cloud, 28, made his first appearance in District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Bail was set in the amount of $100,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions. Terms of Cloud’s conditional bail include the following: no contact with the child, the child’s mother or older sister; drug and alcohol restrictions with spot checks and remain law abiding.

The bail will remain the same for Cloud, according to the Grand Rapids Herald Review.

The complaint states that the two-year-old child was injured between Jan. 20 and Jan. 31 and was at the Deer River Emergency Room with a skull fracture. Cloud gave conflicting reports of the child’s injuries to investigators. He stated the child suffered the injury when he unintentionally struck her with his knee as he tried to go up the stairs. Doctors treating the child said the injuries were inconsistent with Cloud’s accounts.

 

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

