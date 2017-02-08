Audit Reveals New Findings On U.S. Bank Stadium
Minnesota’s legislative auditor says the oversight agency for the new Minnesota Vikings’ stadium has leased a third suite from the team, according to the Associated Press.
Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles’ revelation adds to the heartburn surrounding the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority’s use of suites at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The audit released Tuesday found that nearly half of the tickets in two luxury suites went to friends and family of authority officials.
