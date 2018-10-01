Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Round Lake In Otter Tail County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Round Lake in Otter Tail County, just west of Rush Lake.

The zebra mussels were found on equipment being removed removed for the season from Round Lake’s eastern shore.

Zebra mussels were confirmed in Rush Lake in July of 2017. Round Lake is not connected to Rush Lake, but they are only about one-quarter mile apart and separated by Highway 78.

People are advised to contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have discovered an invasive species that has not already been confirmed in a lake.