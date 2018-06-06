Lakeland PBS
Young Professional Network Announces 1st Professional Development Summit

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 6 2018
The Young Professional Network in Bemidji has been working hard to build the Bemidji community into a place where leaders can thrive.

“Networking luncheons that we do. We have our monthly luncheons where we have speakers, we have networking activities,” says John Svingen, the former chair for the YPN leadership council.

All businesses associated with YPN are apart of the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce. Today, members learned about how to impact others through integrity with a presentation by Jamie Neal from Wells Fargo.

When speaking about Neal, Svingen says, “his focus was about how as young leaders here’s how you need to position yourself from a character standpoint. Not only to impact your daily lives in the office but also to provide yourself with an opportunity for growth within your company.”

More than 50 young professionals in the Bemidji area were apart of today’s workshop to talk about integrity in the workplace. While YPN host many events like this one, coming up in September they’ll be hosting their first ever summit that will be open to anyone interested.

When talking about the summit, Svingen says, “Come and learn more about their leadership skills. Take on more of a casual atmosphere to kind of learn together where they can help each other out.”

While the summit is a few months away, if you’re hoping to get connected now YPN is always looking for new members, as well as new opportunities for current members to serve the area.

“Some people transition on and off. They try YPN for a number of years and get a lot out of it then they move on and get some other people within their businesses an opportunity to learn too. So we have some people kind of coming in and out of it, which is nice. We get a variety of faces that way.”

If you’re interested in YPN Professional Development Summit, you can find more information here.

