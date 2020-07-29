World War II Veteran in Bemidji Celebrates 98th Birthday With 98 Flags
A World War II veteran in Bemidji celebrated his 98th birthday on Tuesday with his family and friends – and another surprise.
Lester Johnson, who was born in Walker in 1922, celebrated with a gathering of his family members. His daughter set up a patriotic display in their front yard with 98 American flags symbolizing Johnson’s 98 years.
Johnson initially enlisted into the Army Air Corps in 1942, but eventually ended up as a combat engineer until he was discharged in 1946.
