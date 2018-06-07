Lakeland PBS
Work Starts On New Habitat For Humanity Home

Anthony Scott
Jun. 6 2018
In just a few months this will be the lot for a new home.  Through fundraising and donations, Habitat for Humanity has been able to build inexpensive homes for over thirty years. And they always have three things in mind.

“Build affordable, very efficient, these are all green homes with great levels of insulation,” David Scott, Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity President, said. “and they’re high quality, we try not to cut any corners if we can handle it.”

Young and old came out with their shovels for the groundbreaking event.

“This is a bigger attendance than we’ve had at any of our previous homes. I think part of it is the visibility, the highway, the signs we’ve had up, and the things we have been building on for the last nine years.” Scott said.

The new homeowner cannot thank the volunteers enough.

“I am very grateful, and I’m so happy that so many people are here to support me and volunteer,” said Christy Rian, the recipient of the Habitat for Humanity home.

This piece of wood was signed by everyone who helped at the groundbreaking event, and it will eventually be used to build the new home.

This is the fifth Habitat for Humanity home in Aitkin County, and it will soon be named the Rian Residence, and they can’t wait to move in.

“Just being in my own home and my kids having a place to call their home,” Rian said.

A new home not only offers a family a place to live, but it also allows children to blossom into their own person…

“I’ve seen kids that before and after moving into their house they are completely different personalities,” Scott said. “Their chests stick out, they want to grab you by the hand, and show you their bedroom.”

The home is scheduled to be completed sometime in October. Habitat for Humanity continues to raise funds as they try to expand and build more homes each year.

 

Anthony Scott
