“Women Who Care” Donates Money Raised to Local Non-Profits

One Brainerd Lakes Area organization recently awarded two non-profits with funds that were raised by their members.

Women Who Care was an idea started by Shawn Hansen and Denise Laudenbach, and their intended goal was to bring women together and raise money for non-profits and those in need. After reaching out to many women, the idea was a hit, and the group is still going strong one year later.

In their first meeting, they had 187 ladies who were willing to give $100 dollars each every quarter to local non-profits. They are now currently 260 women strong, and over the past year, they have collectively given out over $100,000.

As much as the Women Who Care want to help everyone, there is a process for considering which groups will receive their donations. After someone nominates a non-profit, that organization gives a on presentation on who they are and what they do. The group of women watching will then vote on who should receive the funds, and the top-two non-profits will be the recipients of money raised that quarter.

This time, Breath of Life, a Brainerd adult day service, and My Neighbor to Love Coalition, which is working to provide supportive housing to those in need, were presented with checks of over $10,000 each. Representatives from both groups explained how impactful it was to receive the donations.

More information on the non-profits can be found on the Breath of Life and My Neighbor to Love Coalition websites.

