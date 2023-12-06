Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder in Fatal Camper Fire Near Cass Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Minneapolis woman has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for setting a camper trailer on fire that killed a man near Cass Lake in August of 2022.

35-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer was initially charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson, but Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney Dave Frank presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted Quaderer with first-degree murder.

During the plea hearing today, Quaderer admitted in open court that evidence against her was enough for a jury to find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Quaderer was immediately sentenced to life in prison and remanded to the Commissioner of Corrections.

In 2022, Roy Lee Lovelace was found dead after the camper trailer fire. Two witnesses told deputies they saw Quaderer standing outside the camper arguing with Lovelace, who was inside the camper. One of the witnesses heard Quaderer threaten to destroy parts or all of the structure.

The witnesses then smelled a strong odor of gasoline and saw Quaderer light a large piece of cloth and toss it at at the camper. The front door of the camper quickly ignited and started burning out of control. Witnesses tried to get Lovelace out but had to retreat when the fire quickly engulfed the structure.

After extinguishing the fire, the remains of Lovelace were located in the trailer. Quaderer fled the scene but was arrested the next day hiding in Brooklyn Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today