Woman Sent to Hospital After Rollover Crash in Morrison County

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 6 2019

A Royalton woman was sent to the hospital after her vehicle rolled over 12 miles east of Buckman, MN in Lakin Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Rebecca Virnig from Royalton, MN inside her vehicle with unknown injuries. She was traveling east on 73rd Street when she lost control of the vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she went in a ditch and rolled the vehicle.

Virnig was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Ambulance. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team and North Memorial Ambulance.

