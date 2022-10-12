Lakeland PBS

Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder on Red Lake Reservation

Lakeland News — Oct. 11 2022

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a murder that took place in August 2019 on the Red Lake Reservation.

21-year-old Mia Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

According to court documents, on August 12th, 2019, Sumner and her co-defendants, 21-year-old Alexia Cutbank and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett, armed with at least one handgun, entered the garage of a home where Daniel Alan Johnson was known to reside. Once inside, Cutbank fired multiple gunshots, fatally wounding Johnson and seriously injuring a second victim.

The three defendants returned to the waiting vehicle and left the scene. To assist the defendants in avoiding arrest, 50-year-old Rose Siewert drove Cutbank, Barrett, and Sumner off the Red Lake Reservation.

By — Lakeland News

