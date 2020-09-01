Woman Leads Deputy on Chase After Traffic Stop Near Staples Airport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Morton woman was taken into custody yesterday after fleeing from a traffic stop near the Staples Airport.

According to a report from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday August 31st at approximately 2:04 p.m., one of their deputies conducted a traffic stop near the Staples Airport when the driver, 39-year-old Renee Heather Schweikert, fled from the scene.

The traffic stop was due to a registration violation on the Kia Sorento that Schweikert was driving. Schweikert fled north bound on Airport Road, and then turned and proceeded northbound on Wadena County Road 30. The deputy pursued Schweikert for approximately five miles before she pulled over and was taken into custody.

Schweikert is being held in the Wadena County Jail, and a formal criminal complaint is pending with the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

