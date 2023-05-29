Woman Injured After Being Attacked by Bear Near Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A woman was sent to the hospital after being injured by a black bear near Nisswa.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, on May 26th around midnight, the victim was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake when she let her dog out. When she went to check on her dog, the bear swatted at her, striking her in several places.

The DNR says the women’s injuries were serious but not life threatening. She was brought to the hospital, treated, and then later released.

DNR officials believe the bear was possibly startled by the dog and hit the woman as a way to defend itself. Bears are comfortable living near people but may become unpredictable when in stressful situations. Prior to the incident, no complaints of bear activity in this area have been reported.

This is the 10th reported bear attack involving serious injury since 1987 that the DNR has documented. Conservation officers are monitoring the area for bears that may pose a threat to public safety.

