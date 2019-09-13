Woman Dies After Reportedly Being Hit By Car Near Bagley Casino

A woman has died after she was hit by a car after reportedly laying in the roadway on 340th Street west of the Bagley Shooting Star Casino Thursday night.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 12 at around 8:19 p.m., their office received a report of a female walking along 340th Street near the casino. The sheriff’s office reports that the caller was concerned as the person was partially walking into the traffic lane.

A Clearwater County deputy responded to the call and while en-route, a second call was was received relaying the same information. When the deputy arrived in the area, he observed a vehicle driving slowly and then pull off to the side of the road. The deputy stopped to speak to the driver and was notified that they thought they had just hit something in the roadway, possibly a deer. It was discovered that the vehicle had struck a person who had been laying in the roadway.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim who has been identified as 28-year-old Emily Ann Stevens of the Rice Lake area. Stevens was transported by ambulance but later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. The White Earth Police Department, the Bagley and Clearbrook/Gonvick Police Departments, and the Bagley Sanford Ambulance assisted at the scene.