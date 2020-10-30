Woman Charged with Felonies in Connection with Bemidji Double Stabbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 34-year-old Puposky woman has been charged with three felonies in connection with a double stabbing just north of Bemidji.

According to the criminal complaint, Kathleen is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend and his wife on Wednesday. Martin is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm, and one count of first-degree burglary-possession of dangerous weapon. Neither of the victims has been identified.

The stabbings happened at a house in the Wheatfield housing neighborhood located at 2008 Whiting Avenue. The man who was stabbed told investigators Martin arrived at the home and wanted to talk about their former relationship. The man says he told Martin to leave the property, but she grabbed a tire iron and smashed through the front door to gain entrance.

The man says Martin then took a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the torso near his left arm. He then went to grab a firearm for protection and says Martin ran down to a bedroom and stabbed his wife in the neck. Martin was apprehended without incident while trying to flee north on Highway 89 in a minivan.

According to the criminal complaint, the man who was stabbed suffered a deep stab wound and required substantial medical treatment. His current condition is unknown. His wife was treated for her stab wound and released.

