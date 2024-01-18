Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Stabbing at McIntosh Bar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Winger, MN woman who has arrested after a stabbing at a McIntosh bar on Sunday night is now charged with attempted murder.

19-year-old Jayden Marie Ray is charged with attempt to commit murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree-great bodily harm, and assault in the second-degree-dangerous weapon. Ray’s next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Ray was at Little Bobby’s Bar & Grill Saturday night and is accused of stabbing a man at least 20 times outside the bar. Ray told investigators she remembered stabbing the man three or four times, but not more than that.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a Fargo hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today