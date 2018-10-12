Lakeland PBS
Woman Arrested After Stabbing Man In Lake George

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 12 2018
A woman is behind bars after stabbing a man at a home in Lake George. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance in the 18000 block 380th street in Lake George on Monday, just after 8 at night.

A man named Robert Creighton called to report that a woman was refusing to leave his home and had threatened him with a hammer. The woman was later identified as Crystal Farquhar, 30, of Pine River.

Creighton called back a few minutes later and reported Farquhar had stabbed a male at the home. The male victim was later identified as Douglas Lee, 57, of Hastings.

Hubbard County Deputies arrived on scene and took Farquhar into custody.

Both Lee and Farquhar were transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji. Farquhar was treated and released from the hospital, and booked into the Hubbard County Jail. The incident is under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

