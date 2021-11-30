With Warm Weather and Variable Conditions, DNR Urges Ice Safety

Click to print (Opens in new window)

No matter the season, Minnesotans are always looking to take advantage of one of the many lakes this state has to offer. As people trade their swim trunks for snow pants, and their flip flops for snow boots, the fishing gear stays out. But the DNR is encouraging everyone to understand how dangerous ice conditions can be at this time of the year.

The DNR also encourages people to look at the forecast. Even if it’s not a warm day out, the sun beating down on the ice can make it unstable.

