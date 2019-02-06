Lakeland PBS
Updated: Human Remains Found Near Bemidji

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Northwest Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 6 2019
BEMIDJI, Minn. – – Heavy snow has been forecasted for portions of northwest Minnesota beginning Wednesday evening. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds motorists of the importance of good winter driving habits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, and Polk counties.

According to the National Weather Service, travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.  30 below wind chills are also expected.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.
  • Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at www.511mn.org

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

