Wing Wellness Partners with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity for House Build Donations

Many CEOs from businesses large and small are joining together with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity.

Individually, each business was asked to raise a specific amount. One of those smaller businesses, Wing Wellness Medical Spa in Brainerd, held a fundraiser this past Sunday at the Green Lantern Bar and Grill to make sure a very special family has a well-built house this year.

Sheila Wing, owner and CEO of Wing Wellness, and many of her family members are volunteering their time and stepping up to make sure more than enough money will be raised.

The current situation the Spade family’s house is in is that it does not accommodate their daughter’s wheelchair to allow her to move around as she needs. To help give her that access, Wing Wellness is setting up several opportunities in hopes of raising more than $10,000.

At the Green Lantern, there was bingo, a bake sale, a silent auction, and a meal of roast beef to help raise funds for the Spade family. Once all money has been collected, Habitat for Humanity will start prep work on the Spade family’s dream home.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity website.

