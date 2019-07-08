Lakeland PBS
Williston Man Airlifted After He Was Injured While Skiing On Spirit Lake In Menahga

Jul. 8 2019

A Williston, ND man was injured in a skiing incident on Spirit Lake in Menahga on Sunday.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 7 at around 5:32 p.m. deputies and emergency crews responded to the 300 block of Main Street NW in the city of Menahga. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and learned that 57-year-old Daniel Bloomquist was skiing behind a boat being operated by his daughter, 20-year-old Kayla Bloomquist, also of Williston, when he lost his balance on the skis and injured himself.

Daniel Bloomquist was transported to Tri-County Hospital by ambulance and then later airlifted to a Fargo hospital. According to a release, he is in stable condition. All parties involved in the incident were wearing their life vests.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, and Life Link III Air Care.

Rachel Johnson

