Wildlife Biologist from Fergus Falls Wins 30th Annual Great American Think-Off
A wildlife biologist from Fergus Falls is the winner of this year’s Great American Think-Off.
Four finalists debated in the 30th edition of the event in New York Mills on Saturday night. This year’s question was, “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”
Doug McClain, a Fergus Falls wildlife biologist, successfully argued that the environment is more important. Allen Taylor, a professional photographer and long-haul truck driver from Colorado Springs, Colorado who argued for the economy, was the silver medalist.
All four finalists advanced after initially writing essays arguing their position. They all received $500 for making it to the debate portion of the contest.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.