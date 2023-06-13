Wildlife Biologist from Fergus Falls Wins 30th Annual Great American Think-Off

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A wildlife biologist from Fergus Falls is the winner of this year’s Great American Think-Off.

Four finalists debated in the 30th edition of the event in New York Mills on Saturday night. This year’s question was, “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”

Doug McClain, a Fergus Falls wildlife biologist, successfully argued that the environment is more important. Allen Taylor, a professional photographer and long-haul truck driver from Colorado Springs, Colorado who argued for the economy, was the silver medalist.

All four finalists advanced after initially writing essays arguing their position. They all received $500 for making it to the debate portion of the contest.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today