Wildfires Popping Up In The Bemidji Area

Two small grass fires on Monday caused minor damage to the exterior of a commercial building near Bemidji’s railroad corridor.

According to the Bemidji Fire Departments Facebook page, since Saturday the fire Department has been busy fighting wildfires throughout the Bemidji area.

On Saturday alone, the fire department battled three wildfires prompting a fire watch to be issued for Sunday placing a ban on open burns for that day.

With the fire danger for the Bemidji area considered high. Permitted open burning is allowed again on Monday but high winds and low humidity can create dangerous conditions for wildfires.

The Bemidji Fire Department says to anticipate High fire danger on Tuesday with a potential for

Critical Fire Weather conditions on Wednesday.