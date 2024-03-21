Wildfire Fought Off Highway 210 West of McGregor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A wildfire was spotted Tuesday night just a few miles away from the city of McGregory.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office tells Lakeland News that a wildfire started just off of Highway 210 a few miles west from the city. The department worked with McGregor and Palisade Fire to ensure that no structures were lost, although a few were threatened while the fire was raging.

Small engine airtankers were used along with four helicopters, four tracked vehicles, and four fire engines to make sure the blaze remains contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears it will be fully put out in just a few days.

