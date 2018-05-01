Wildfire Burning In Roseau County 90% Contained
A wildfire burning in Northern Minnesota is now 90% contained as of 9 this morning.
Christi Powers with The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center tells Lakeland News the blaze started burning on Sunday evening about 15 miles northwest of Greenbush in Roseau County. Powers says the fire has consumed about 3,8000 to 4,000 acres although no structures were affected.
Crews are currently doing a mop-up of the area. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
