Whitefish Chain Yacht Club Offers Free Swimming Lessons

The Whitefish Chain Yacht Club is offering free swimming lessons at the Corps. of Engineers Campgrounds this week in Crosslake.

The classes are open to children ages five and up and are offered at no charge. They are an hour long, starting at 10:30 a.m. and going until 12:30 p.m. They start with the advanced group and end with a beginners class and are taking place until Friday, July 27.

“Just living in the Lakes Area I think it’s really important that she knows how to swim. She loves swimming actually and we’re always on the boat or coming to beaches and it’s just really important for her to know,” said Anna whose daughter Hayden is taking the free swimming lessons through the Whitefish Chain Yacht Club.

“They learn about safety. If someone falls in, actually how to save someone or help someone who’s fallen and might be drowning, things like that. So safety, how to swim without a life vest, kind of back paddling, forward paddling,” added Anna.

For more information and to sign up for the free classes visit www.wcyc.info.