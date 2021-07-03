White Earth Nation Recognized in People Magazine’s “100 Reasons to Love America”
Each year, People Magazine puts out a list of 100 reasons to love America in honor of the Fourth of July. This year, the White Earth Nation was recognized for their work in raising their minimum wage.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the White Earth Nation was able to raise the minimum wage for employees to $16/hr in March of this year. The journey to building the economy enough to make this decision has been a long process.
In the printed edition of People Magazine, White Earth Nation is #52, and on the online list, it is #95.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.