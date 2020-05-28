Lakeland PBS

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Lakeland News — May. 27 2020

There’s no doubt that wedding season will look different this summer in the state of Minnesota due to the pandemic.

Today, weddings can start having guests of more than 10 people with a maximum of 250, but indoor venues are only allowed to work at 25% capacity. As Nancy Gates, owner of Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop in Brainerd explained, this time will be critical for her business.

Weddings in the state had not been allowed to occur with more than 10 people at a time during the shutdown.

