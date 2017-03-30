Angler Saved By Law Enforcement After Falling Through The Ice On Big Lake

Law enforcement responded to a report of a man through the ice on the south side of Big Lake, about 15 miles east of Bemidji.

First responders from Bemidji Fire, Cass Lake Fire and Rescue, Leech Lake Ambulance and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.

One first responder told Lakeland News that the call came in from dispatch said that the unidentified man was bringing a portable fish house out on the ice when he fell through.

Law enforcement had to ride on the back of a truck through the deeply forested area on a muddy, dirt road to a unofficial landing area.

Officials attempted to bring a portable float out to rescue the man but were unsuccessful in reaching him. A hovercraft was utilized in order to throw the person a flotation device.

The man was brought on board.

Officials have not released any further details at this time.

We will update you as the story develops.