Watermark Art Center Will Showcase Gift Gallery Artist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Saturday December 14th, Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, will host Shop 505’s gift gallery artists. Visitors will watch demonstrations, meet and greet with artists, and learn about their processes. You will see regionally created art including ceramic, glass, baskets, wood and fiber. The Watermark center has four galleries featuring rotating exhibits. Watermark also provides workshops and classes to teach different art techniques, along with becoming a member. The event starts at 10:30 am and plans to go until 2:30 pm.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today