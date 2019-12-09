Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Center Will Showcase Gift Gallery Artist

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 9 2019

On Saturday December 14th, Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, will host Shop 505’s gift gallery artists. Visitors will watch demonstrations, meet and greet with artists, and learn about their processes. You will see regionally created art including ceramic, glass, baskets, wood and fiber. The Watermark center has four galleries featuring rotating exhibits. Watermark also provides workshops and classes to teach different art techniques, along with becoming a member. The event starts at 10:30 am and plans to go until 2:30 pm.

By — Chantelle Calhoun

