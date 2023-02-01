Lakeland PBS

Washington Street in Brainerd Gets New Piping After Old Water Main Gives Out

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 1 2023

Brainerd Public Utilities was working all-day Monday to make a much-needed repair for the city.

Early in the morning on January 30, crews from Brainerd Public Utilities scrambled to find out how a main water line had burst. After many buckets of dirt were taken out of the ground on Washington Street and the situation had been assessed carefully, they cut out an old piece of broken piping and replaced it with a repair sleeve to test the leak.

As for what caused the leak in the first place, it seems to be down to one of two things.

“Cold weather, old infrastructure, said Scott Magnuson, Brainerd Public Utilities superintendent. “We’re hoping to get that piece of the main upgraded with the road project coming up in a couple years with MnDOT, doing that entire stretch from, basically from the west edge of Brainerd all the way out to the east edge of Brainerd.”

Once pipes were measured to their correct length, the water was turned back on to check for any possible leaks.

“They’ve got it already … chlorinated in there, bleached in there, and then they’ll flush out probably 15 minutes, half an hour, and then the water will be back on,” explained Magnuson.

The temporary piping will eventually be eliminated with the new road project coming to Brainerd in a few years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Over 12,000 Anglers Show Up for 33rd Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Bemidji City Council Reviews 6 Options for City Hall, Fire Station Renovations

Brainerd Considering Allowing Alcohol at City Park Events

Itasca Waters to Continue “Practical Water Wisdom” Series

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.