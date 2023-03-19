Lakeland PBS

Warroad’s Seven Clans Casino Opens New Expansion to Public

Justin OthoudtMar. 19 2023

Luck may have been a lady this St. Patrick’s Day, as the doors officially opened to the public for a 9,000-square-foot expansion to Warroad’s Seven Clans Casino.

“We expanded our gaming floor,” said Seven Clans Casino Warroad General Manager Mike Pankow. “We added an additional 100 slot machines on our gaming floor.”

This expansion saw the addition of a brand new sports bar called “Pucks and Pints,” which has hockey memorabilia as well as bar top slot machines.

“We wanted to cater to the interests in our area and we wanted to involve the community in our new restaurant,” explained Red Lake Gaming Enterprises CEO Angela Dauphinais. “So we decided to add hockey as our major theme of our new sports bar.”

Hopefully after its nine-month building development, the new expansion will prove to be a spot of luck for the casino.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our new expansion,” said Dauphinais. “It’s been a long nine months, but we are just are so excited to be out of construction mode, and we are excited to kick off the spring and summer with our new expansion.”

The expansion’s opening also saw local hockey legend Henry Boucha join in the celebration offering signed autographs and greeting guests.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay Wins Mr. Hockey, Slukynsky Takes Home Frank Brimsek Award

Warroad Falls to Mahtomedi in Class A Boys Hockey State Championship

Unbeaten Warroad Boys Hockey Takes Aim at First Class A State Championship Since 2005

Warroad Girls Hockey Repeats as Class A State Champions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.