Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay Expected to Get Selected in 2023 NHL Draft

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay has had an illustrious high school career that includes winning the 2023 Mr. Hockey award for the top senior in the state, breaking Warroad’s all-time scoring record held by T.J. Oshie, and leading the state in assists.

Later this week, Shaugabay is expected to get selected somewhere in the third or fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Shaugabay sat down with Lakeland News last week to discuss his journey leading up to this point and his gratitude towards his hometown of Warroad.

The first round of 2023 NHL Draft starts Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00 PM CT on ESPN. Round 2-7 will continue on ESPN on Wednesday, June 29th starting at 10:00 AM CT.