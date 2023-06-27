Lakeland PBS

Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay Expected to Get Selected in 2023 NHL Draft

Chaz MootzJun. 27 2023

Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay has had an illustrious high school career that includes winning the 2023 Mr. Hockey award for the top senior in the state, breaking Warroad’s all-time scoring record held by T.J. Oshie, and leading the state in assists.

Later this week, Shaugabay is expected to get selected somewhere in the third or fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Shaugabay sat down with Lakeland News last week to discuss his journey leading up to this point and his gratitude towards his hometown of Warroad.

The first round of 2023 NHL Draft starts Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00 PM CT on ESPN. Round 2-7 will continue on ESPN on Wednesday, June 29th starting at 10:00 AM CT.

By — Chaz Mootz

