Lakeland PBS

Warroad vs. Roseau: The State of Hockey’s Biggest Rivalry Forged on Similarities, Not Differences

Charlie YaegerJan. 25 2024

The Second World War ended in 1945. That same year, a different war was just beginning in northern Minnesota. It’s a feud, waged on the ice, that has arguably become the biggest rivalry in the State of Hockey – Roseau versus Warroad.

The two hockey teams will do battle for the 185th time this weekend on one of high school hockey’s biggest stages, Hockey Day Minnesota, in the city of Warroad. But what makes this rivalry unique isn’t just the number of times the teams have faced off, or the spotlights they’ve played under. No, it’s something else entirely, because while most rivalries are forged by their differences, Warroad and Roseau have built their rivalry on similarities, beginning with their love for the game of hockey.

The marquee games for Hockey Day Minnesota will be this Saturday, Jan. 27, where in girls’ hockey, Warroad will play Lakeville North at 9:30 a.m. On the boys’ side, Moorhead is up against Wayzata at 1:00 p.m., and Warroad and Roseau will face off at 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Holds on to Beat Crookston 2-1 at Home

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ties Detroit Lakes 1-1, 1st Draw of Season for Lumberjacks

Roseau Boys’ Hockey Riding High Ahead of Tough Stretch

Little Falls Boys’ Hockey Gets Win Over Northern Lakes at Home

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.