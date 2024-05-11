Bemidji Declares 2nd Saturday of May as ‘Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day’

Every year on the second Saturday of May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food as part of the nation’s largest one-day food drive and distribute the donations to local food banks. Because of this, Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince has declared the second Saturday of May as “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day.”

Since the pilot drive was held in 1991, more than 1.9 million pounds of food have been collected. During Monday’s city council meeting, Prince gave a proclamation for “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day” and presented the proclamation to local representatives of the cause.

“We recognize all letter carriers for their hard work and their commitment to their communities. All of the food collected in our community stays in our community, and we support carriers’ efforts to help those in need in our community. And whereas, we also recognize the noteworthy milestone of 32 years that the National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive celebrates this year in 2024.”

If you wish to participate, you can leave non-perishable food items in or near your mailbox on Saturday, May 11. Your local letter carrier will pick it up while delivering the mail and later deliver the donations to local food banks.

More information on the drive can be found on the National Association of Letter Carriers website.