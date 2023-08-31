Lakeland PBS

Warroad Man Charged With Murder After Admitting To Authorities He Shot His Wife.

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2023

Daniel Corneliusen, a 63-year old Warroad, Minn. man, is now charged with 2nd degree murder after admitting to shooting and killing his wife.

David Corneliusen is charged with 2nd degree murder with intent not premeditated. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Corneliusen called the Sheriff’s Office on Monday night and said he shot his wife.

He surrendered without incident when authorities arrived at his home is, he is currently being held in the Roseau County Jail.

The Warroad Police Department, the Minnesota B.C.A, and U.S Border Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

By — Lakeland News

