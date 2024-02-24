Warroad Girls’ Hockey Going Back to Class A Title Game with Win Over Holy Angels
The Warroad girls’ hockey team faced a familiar opponent in Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, dispatching the Mirage for the second time this season with a 2-1 overtime win. On Friday, they squared off with another familiar opponent – but this time, it was one they lost to earlier in the year.
Warroad was taking on top seed and Class A #1 Academy of Holy Angels, where the Warriors needed to flip the script to continue their bid for a three-peat. And that’s what they did, as Warroad beat Holy Angels 3-2 and avenged their loss to the Stars back in November.
Warroad is now heading back to their third straight title game, where the reigning back-to-back champion Warriors will take on Dodge County, a team they have not played this season. Game is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.
