Warroad Girls’ Hockey Going Back to Class A Title Game with Win Over Holy Angels

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Warroad girls’ hockey team faced a familiar opponent in Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, dispatching the Mirage for the second time this season with a 2-1 overtime win. On Friday, they squared off with another familiar opponent – but this time, it was one they lost to earlier in the year.

Warroad was taking on top seed and Class A #1 Academy of Holy Angels, where the Warriors needed to flip the script to continue their bid for a three-peat. And that’s what they did, as Warroad beat Holy Angels 3-2 and avenged their loss to the Stars back in November.

Warroad is now heading back to their third straight title game, where the reigning back-to-back champion Warriors will take on Dodge County, a team they have not played this season. Game is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today