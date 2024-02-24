Lakeland PBS

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Going Back to Class A Title Game with Win Over Holy Angels

Lakeland News — Feb. 24 2024

The Warroad girls’ hockey team faced a familiar opponent in Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, dispatching the Mirage for the second time this season with a 2-1 overtime win. On Friday, they squared off with another familiar opponent – but this time, it was one they lost to earlier in the year.

Warroad was taking on top seed and Class A #1 Academy of Holy Angels, where the Warriors needed to flip the script to continue their bid for a three-peat. And that’s what they did, as Warroad beat Holy Angels 3-2 and avenged their loss to the Stars back in November.

Warroad is now heading back to their third straight title game, where the reigning back-to-back champion Warriors will take on Dodge County, a team they have not played this season. Game is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Falls to Hill-Murray in Class AA Quarterfinals

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Wins in OT Over Proctor/Hermantown in Class A Quarterfinals

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Confident Ahead of State Tournament

Little Falls Boys’ Wrestling Clinches 1st State Appearance Since 2012

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.