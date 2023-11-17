Warroad Girls’ Hockey Coach David Marvin Files Defamation Lawsuit vs. Parents
Longtime Warroad girls’ hockey coach David Marvin has filed a civil defamation lawsuit this week against the parents of several current and former players.
The lawsuit claims that the defendants conducted a campaign to harm Marvin’s reputation and have him removed as head girls’ hockey coach at Warroad.
In the lawsuit filed in Roseau District Court, Marvin accuses the parents of making baseless allegations, wild fabrications, and false statements about him. Some of those parents recently distributed a letter on Facebook accusing Marvin of bullying and drinking while supervising players at the state tournament, making sexually harassing comments, and ignoring concussion protocol, among other things.
The school district looked into the allegations, and officials say appropriate action was taken and Marvin was cleared of any wrongdoing. Marvin’s contract was renewed by the school board after an investigation into the complaints.
