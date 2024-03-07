Warroad Boys’ Hockey Doesn’t Let Up in Class A Quarterfinal, Beats New Ulm 8-1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By way of a thrilling 4-3 double overtime victory over East Grand Forks in the Section 8A championship, Warroad boys’ hockey is back at the Class A state tournament for the third straight year.

The Warriors fell just short of a state title their two previous trips to the X, but they are hoping this third time is the charm, and it started Wednesday in the quarterfinals. In their 25th tournament appearance, Warroad entered as the 2-seed and faced off with unranked New Ulm, a program still looking for their first tournament victory.

Warroad didn’t let off the gas and handled New Ulm 8-1. Carson Pilgrim also finished with two goals, Murray Marvin-Cordes had a hat trick, and Dominic Anthony pulled off a “Michigan” goal.

The Warriors move on to the semifinals, where they’ll get a rematch against 3-seed St. Cloud Cathedral, who beat the Warriors 3-2 in the second game of the season. That game is at 11 a.m. on Friday.

