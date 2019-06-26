Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Warroad Boys and Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls to Participate in Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

Jun. 26 2019

The Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North have announced the dates, times, and teams for the 14th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota with two local teams participating in the event. The games will run Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

For the first time, Warroad will be apart of the festivities, with the boys hockey team playing at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 against Minneapolis.

Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey will make its return to Hockey Day when they take on Blake on Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m. The Lightning previously played on Hockey Day in 2013 when Grand Rapids hosted the event on Lake Pokegama.

Below is a schedule of the full slate of games, courtesy Fox Sports North.

DATE TIME GAME VENUE TELEVISED LIVE
Thur., Jan. 16 6 p.m. Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis – Girls’ Parade Stadium No
Thur., Jan.16 8 p.m. Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake – Girls’ Parade Stadium No
Fri., Jan. 17 7 p.m. NHL Alumni Game Parade Stadium No
Sat., Jan. 18 9:30 a.m. Warroad vs. Minneapolis – Boys’ Parade Stadium Yes
Sat., Jan. 18 1 p.m. Blaine vs. Blake – Boys’ Parade Stadium Yes
Sat., Jan. 18 4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota – Women’s Parade Stadium Yes
Sat., Jan. 18 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Xcel Energy Center Yes

Bemidji was the host of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2019.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Judy Garland Festival Boasts Weekend Of Events To Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Star’s Death

Lakeland Team of the Year – Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

Grand Rapids Man Sentenced To Nearly 29 Years For Fatally Stabbing Man In 2017

AmeriCorps Minnesota In Need Of Reading & Math Tutors

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate