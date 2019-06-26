Warroad Boys and Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls to Participate in Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

The Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North have announced the dates, times, and teams for the 14th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota with two local teams participating in the event. The games will run Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

For the first time, Warroad will be apart of the festivities, with the boys hockey team playing at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 against Minneapolis.

Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey will make its return to Hockey Day when they take on Blake on Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m. The Lightning previously played on Hockey Day in 2013 when Grand Rapids hosted the event on Lake Pokegama.

Below is a schedule of the full slate of games, courtesy Fox Sports North.

DATE TIME GAME VENUE TELEVISED LIVE Thur., Jan. 16 6 p.m. Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis – Girls’ Parade Stadium No Thur., Jan.16 8 p.m. Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake – Girls’ Parade Stadium No Fri., Jan. 17 7 p.m. NHL Alumni Game Parade Stadium No Sat., Jan. 18 9:30 a.m. Warroad vs. Minneapolis – Boys’ Parade Stadium Yes Sat., Jan. 18 1 p.m. Blaine vs. Blake – Boys’ Parade Stadium Yes Sat., Jan. 18 4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota – Women’s Parade Stadium Yes Sat., Jan. 18 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Xcel Energy Center Yes

Bemidji was the host of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2019.