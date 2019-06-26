Warroad Boys and Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls to Participate in Hockey Day Minnesota 2020
The Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North have announced the dates, times, and teams for the 14th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota with two local teams participating in the event. The games will run Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18 at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.
For the first time, Warroad will be apart of the festivities, with the boys hockey team playing at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 against Minneapolis.
Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey will make its return to Hockey Day when they take on Blake on Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m. The Lightning previously played on Hockey Day in 2013 when Grand Rapids hosted the event on Lake Pokegama.
Below is a schedule of the full slate of games, courtesy Fox Sports North.
|DATE
|TIME
|GAME
|VENUE
|TELEVISED LIVE
|Thur., Jan. 16
|6 p.m.
|Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis – Girls’
|Parade Stadium
|No
|Thur., Jan.16
|8 p.m.
|Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake – Girls’
|Parade Stadium
|No
|Fri., Jan. 17
|7 p.m.
|NHL Alumni Game
|Parade Stadium
|No
|Sat., Jan. 18
|9:30 a.m.
|Warroad vs. Minneapolis – Boys’
|Parade Stadium
|Yes
|Sat., Jan. 18
|1 p.m.
|Blaine vs. Blake – Boys’
|Parade Stadium
|Yes
|Sat., Jan. 18
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota – Women’s
|Parade Stadium
|Yes
|Sat., Jan. 18
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
|Xcel Energy Center
|Yes
Bemidji was the host of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2019.